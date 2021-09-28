How Much Space Should I Devote to the Candy Segment at my Convenience Store?

From the checkout to the candy aisle to special displays, c-store retailers are highlighting candy across the store.

With so many varieties to choose from, determining how much store space should be allotted to candy (chocolate, non-chocolate, gum and mints) grows more challenging every day.

Depending on the size of the store, a minimum of 12 to 18 feet of inline display space should be reserved for sweets, which represent the fifth largest center store category for c-stores.

To make this display area eye-catching and interesting for customers to browse, it can be a combination of gondola and pegboard space for hanging bags. There should be enough room to showcase various package sizes from minis to king and shareables.

Call out seasonal and holiday items by giving them an area of their own on the candy shelves. Many have arresting colors and graphics that can draw even more attention to the candy aisle. The National Confectioners Association (NCA) reports that seasonal candy has long been a driver of growth for the confectionery category. Decoratively boxed candies also bring a higher ring, said Linda Cahan, president of Cahan & Co., a retail design strategy consulting firm.

Gum, mints and some of the more popular, including regional favorites, chocolate and non-chocolate confections should also be given four or more feet under the checkout counter to encourage last-minute impulse purchases. Gum and mints also do well when displayed in the hot and cold dispensed beverage area.

Near the counter and around other high traffic parts of the store, promotional shippers can boost trial of highlighted new products. Positioning candy not only near the cold beverage vault but on the most used pathways to get to it from the front door can also suggest a sweet snack to complement a beverage.

Customers with diabetes and those just looking for “better-for-you” snacks should be able to easily find no-sugar options to satisfy their sweet tooth. These can be displayed in a dedicated space in the candy aisle.

According to the NCA, candy is a $36.7 billion business and is projected to reach $39.5 billion by 2025. Chocolate, now at $21.9 billion, is expected to almost double to four billion. A little slower, but still growing are non-chocolate confections, now $11.5 billion, set to increase to $12.1 billion by 2025. Gum and mints will likely grow from $3.9 billion to $4.1 billion.