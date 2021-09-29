Justin Jeffers Joins Beck Suppliers

Beck Suppliers announced the addition of Justin Jeffers as its vice president of fuel supply and logistics. He will be leading the company’s fuel transportation division as well as its propane and fuel oil division. The fuel transportation division is responsible for delivering approximately 200 million gallons of motor fuel annually to Beck Branded Fuel customers, the company’s wholesale division, and FriendShip Kitchen, the company’s retail arm.

Jeffers joins Beck from Mansfield Energy Corp., the country’s largest privately held energy company, where he held the position of vice president of logistics and transportation. Prior to Mansfield, he spent 18 years with Kenan Advantage Group, North America’s largest tank truck transporter and logistics provider, where he served in multiple capacities of increasing responsibility.

“We are thrilled to have Justin join our management team,” said company co-owner Dean Beck. “We have been building one of the industry’s most talented management teams and Justin’s addition completes this puzzle.”

Beck has been growing its wholesale and retail divisions organically and through acquisitions and plans to continue down this path. “We have more than doubled our volume over the past decade, but have not upgraded our processes and technologies at a sufficient pace,” said company President Greg Ehrlich. “Justin’s background and experience will enable us to achieve best-in-class fuel logistics capabilities which will improve our customer service levels and enable us to continue to scale our business. Moreover, with culture being our number one priority, Justin’s analytic mindset and servant-leadership style fits extremely well with our commitment to being an award winning, great place to work.”

Beck recently celebrated its 70th anniversary and like many family businesses in the convenience and energy industry, is grooming its next generation of family leaders. Olivia Beck joined the company five years ago and is progressing through an ownership development program. She has spent the past year focused on the transportation division and is assisting Jeffers in his transition. “Justin is extremely knowledgeable and will be helping us close performance gaps we identified during a recent best practice assessment,” Beck said. “He is an excellent communicator and team builder, which is critical to facilitate cross-functional excellence and enhance customer satisfaction.”

Founded by Virgil Beck in 1950, Beck Suppliers is a family-owned and -operated retail and wholesale petroleum marketer. The company distributes Marathon, Sunoco, BP, Shell and Valero motor fuels to independent retailers as well as to its company operated FriendShip and FriendShip Kitchen stores. Beck Propane & Fuels distributes propane and heating oil to thousands of Midwest homes and businesses. Beck Fuel Systems specializes in the installation and removal of petroleum fueling systems, and Beck Car Wash Systems installs, maintains, supports and operates car washes.