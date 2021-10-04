Kickback Rewards Systems Acquires CMI Solutions, Rebrands

KickBack Rewards Systems (KRS) — a leading provider of marketing solutions, including engagement and rewards programs, CPG funded digital coupons, scan data reporting, app development, and omnichannel ordering for the convenience store and petroleum industry — has acquired CMI Solutions, a widely-recognized industry stalwart back-office software provider.

Through this acquisition, KRS has expanded its portfolio of solutions to include accounting, c-store management, price book, wholesale fuel management, and business intelligence.

With the resulting integrated enterprise offering, KickBack Rewards Systems will rebrand its operations and will now be known simply as “KRS.”

From single platform configuration to common reporting and advanced comparative analytics, there is an ever-increasing desire from retailers to have seamless and fully integrated solutions. This market need is filled by acquiring CMI Solutions and making the additional investment to tie all the products together, thereby creating the industry’s first truly integrated back end.

“The assets that the acquisition of CMI brings to the table all perfectly compliment KRS’s offerings,” said Patrick Lewis, founder and CEO of KRS.

One example of the synergy is having access to 100% of sales data as well as 100% of loyalty data in the same data set allowing for a complete package of comparable analytics between non-loyalty and loyalty customers.

“It is such a good fit, that we actually delayed making this very important announcement until we re-platformed our entire reporting environment so that our clients could use one system to access and leverage the data generated by one or even all of our products,” added Brian McManus, director of development at KRS.

This feat was made possible not only by utilizing the most current technologies, but also by leveraging 25 years of experience and the talent of new KRS staff that came during the transition.

“We didn’t just acquire the company because of its exemplary product offerings, but also because of the concentration of talent that it has developed,” Lewis said. “It is my intention to retain every employee so that we can maintain all of the expertise necessary to continue to grow the products into the future.”

KRS now has over 130 employees with offices in Twin Falls, Idaho as well as Charlotte, North Carolina and is actively hiring to get ahead of future growth.

Gregg Peele, president and CEO of CMI said, “Our founder, Dwight McKnight, and I speak for the entire CMI team. We are excited about the marriage of CMI and KRS and it unites the strengths of our two teams under the KRS brand. The combination provides customers with unparalleled opportunities to optimize their operations while maintaining absolute ownership of their data. KRS’s technology ensures CMI products will continue to thrive long into the future.”

KRS provides TRULY integrated enterprise software solutions to the convenience, petroleum, and restaurant industries. All solutions unite through their proprietary Epiphany Data Neurocenter, which connects to all other core business systems, sensors, and third-party data sources — giving their 800+ clients unprecedented instant access to all their data and providing innovative ways to interact with and gain insights from this information using AI Machine learning.

To learn more about the wide range of solutions offered by KRS, visit www.krs.io, Or visit them at booth 3957 at the NACS Show in Chicago.