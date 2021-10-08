Cumberland Farms Opens New ‘Farmhouse Fresh To Go’ Store in Connecticut

The 4,400-square-foot location offers eight fueling stations across four islands, 32 parking spots and curbside pickup and order-ahead capabilities for pizza with the SmartPay Rewards app.

Cumberland Farms opened its new location at 1680 Straits Turnpike in Middlebury, Conn., on Thursday, Sept. 30. The new store features the company’s innovative design, equipment and menu — all of which were created to expand the food choices and enhance the guest experience.

Spanning more than 4,400 square feet, the Straits Turnpike location will offer eight gas fueling stations across four islands, 32 parking spots and the convenience of curbside pickup/order-ahead capabilities for pizza with the SmartPay Rewards app.

Among an extensive variety of food and beverage items, this Cumberland Farms location will feature its Farmhouse Fresh To Go concept, which includes a wide selection of breakfast and lunch sandwiches made daily in its own kitchen. In addition, Cumberland Farms Farmhouse line of baked goods, ice cream and snacks will be available.

“We’re excited to expand our presence in New Haven County with the opening of our new Middlebury store,” said George Fournier, president of EG America. “Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy our brand-new store, an expansive array of food and beverage options, and the friendly service we are known for.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all safety protocols will be adhered to; among the safeguards: requiring all team members to wear masks and strongly encouraging guests to wear masks while in areas with high or substantial rates of COVID-19 transmission regardless of their vaccination status.

Cumberland Farms has grown into a network of nearly 600 convenience stores across eight states. Today, Cumberland Farms continues to reflect the values it was built upon: providing fast, friendly service to customers by providing the best possible products at affordable prices.