Kum & Go Adds Brian Beckett as Chief Financial Officer

Kum & Go is expanding its senior leadership team with the addition of Brian Beckett as the company’s new chief financial officer.

An experienced senior financial leader, Beckett has more than 15 years of experience driving bottom-line performance initiatives and leading active, engaged teams. He will report to CEO Tanner Krause.

Beckett succeeds Erin Kuhl, who has transitioned to the role of chief financial officer for Kum & Go’s parent company, Krause Group. Expanding the Krause Group leadership team gives the full enterprise a strong financial strategy team dedicated to each business and working collaboratively across the Krause Group portfolio.

“Brian is a highly intelligent, curious individual with an ongoing desire to learn. Those qualities, in combination with his passion for making days better and developing people, make him a great addition to our senior leadership team,” Krause said. “We’re excited to have Brian take this next step with us as we gain more breadth, experience and focus across the two organizations.”

Beckett most recently served as the Vice President of Finance and Treasurer at Vertex Software, a cloud-based, 3D visualization software company. Prior to Vertex, Beckett worked for Athene USA, a retirement services company based in West Des Moines, Iowa, as a Senior Director on the Accounting and Transaction Advisory Group. Beckett holds an MBA from The University of Iowa. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), a Certified Management Accountant (CMA), and has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

“Kum & Go is dynamic, growing company with many exciting initiatives on the horizon,” Beckett said. “I look forward to putting my experience as an analytical and operational leader to work as we continue enhancing a brand that customers know and love.”

Established in Hampton, Iowa in 1959, Kum & Go is a family-owned convenience store chain operating mor than 400 stores across 11 states. For over 60 years, the company has also been dedicated to the communities it serves, sharing 10% of its profits with charitable causes.