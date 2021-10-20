Cloud Archive for Storing Surveillance Videos

Envysion has released Cloud Archive, an insurance safety net for unforeseeable events. The technology allows customers to choose to store surveillance video in the cloud from seven months to seven years, based on their state’s statute of limitations, for up to 16 cameras. It eliminates the need to update hardware or maintain equipment. Customers can access their stored video from anywhere at any time on any device. It allows customers to protect their business in the event of potential future litigation by archiving their video in the cloud.

Envysion

www.envysion.com