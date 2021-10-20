Gopuff Launches in Metro New York City

Retail products delivery now operating more than a dozen fulfillment centers in four NYC boroughs with plans to double that number by year’s end.

Gopuff announced its official launch in New York City, bringing New Yorkers the option to have thousands of products delivered to their doors in 30 minutes. Gopuff brings its delivery platform to NYC operating over a dozen locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Queens, with plans to expand to Staten Island and double its NYC locations by the end of the year.

“We are excited to officially launch Gopuff in New York City,” said co-founder and co-CEO Yakir Gola. “Gopuff is an integral builder in every community we operate, delighting customers, promoting local entrepreneurs, creating jobs, and supporting local programs. It is an honor to now operate in the greatest city in the world and we can’t wait to get to work.”

Gopuff has an assortment of more than 4,000 premier national and global products in every location, and works with hundreds of hyper-local partners. In New York City, Gopuff has partnered with many local businesses to bring their beloved products to customers instantly. This includes Carbone Fine Food, Early Bird, Grady’s Cold Brew, Levain Bakery, Mike’s Hot Honey, Momofuku, Raaka, Rise Iced Coffee, Serendipity and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream.

For the next 10 weeks, Gopuff is offering a series of local brand promotions for New Yorkers, including offerings from Big Apple favorites Juice Press, Milk Bar, and Serendipity.

“Gopuff put the instant needs category on the map and has spent the last eight years learning how to address the complexities of the business, including the specific needs of each market,” said Gopuff co-founder and co-CEO Rafael Ilishayev. “These learnings coupled with Gopuff’s operational expertise allow us to ensure that when we enter a new market, the customer experience will be exceptional.”

Gopuff’s New York City launch builds on the company’s recent track record of strategic growth. In the past 12 months alone, the company has opened more square feet of space than in the previous 36 months combined, quickly investing in new markets along the way.

Gopuff also recently acquired Dija and Fancy — leading European delivery platforms providing customers daily essentials in minutes — and the technology company rideOS to strengthen its delivery partner platform, enable bike deliveries and to excel in complex, high-density cities such as New York.

Founded in 2013, the company serves customers in more than 1,000 cities and operates over 500 micro-fulfillment centers and retail locations across the U.S. and Europe.