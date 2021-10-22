Chocolate and Nut Butter Candies

Nestlé launches its Rallies Nut Butter Bombs, a chilled snack boasting real chocolate and creamy peanut, almond and cashew nut butters. One package of Nestlé Rallies contains three individual, bite-sized nut butter bombs and comes at a suggested retail price of $2.49.

Brownie Almond Butter: rich dark chocolate, almond butter and crunchy almond pieces complemented by a creamy milk chocolate shell

Salted Cashew Butter: a smooth blend of cashew butter covered in a rich dark chocolate

Raspberry Peanut Butter: a creamy peanut butter center dotted with raspberry pieces, balanced by a dark chocolate coating

