Royal Farms to Roll Out NCR Self-Checkout

Deal will expand self-checkout to all company stores in its six-state marketing area.

Royal Farms, the Baltimore-based family-owned chain of convenience stores, is expanding its partnership with NCR to equip all of its 250-plus stores with self-checkout solutions.

“We introduced the first NCR self-checkout solutions in 2019, and while we saw direct benefits in the same year, it really took off in 2021 when many of our customers steered to touch-free interactions,” said Shelby Kemp, project manager marketing, Royal Farms. “We selected NCR because of its clear vision of the future of retail and profound experience as market leader.”

This self-checkout rollout adds to the existing NCR solutions that Royal Farms has in place, including its enterprise point-of-sale software. Adding self-checkout technology will improve efficiencies for staff and the in-store experience for customers.

As many retailers around the globe continue to embrace self-service technologies, Royal Farms is in the process of introducing self-checkout technology in all its stores.

“Retailers like Royal Farms must stay laser-focused on placing the consumer at the heart of their digital transformation efforts,” said David Wilkinson, president and general manager, NCR Retail. “As a leading technology provider for the retail industry, we help stores extend and add new technology like self-checkout quickly.”

Market research firm RBR expects the uptake of self-checkout to continue and forecasts an installed base of 1.2 million units by 2025. NCR has led the global self-checkout market for 18 years and continuously evolves its solutions to reduce touch in the checkout process.

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with locations throughout Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Since 1959, Royal Farms has been satisfying the mid-Atlantic area’s hunger for real fresh food served fast. Royal Farms is well known for its World Famous Coffee and Always Fresh and Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken.