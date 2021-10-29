Marathon Chooses Stuzo Platform to Enhance Its Digital Marketing

Marathon Petroleum Corp. has chosen the Open Commerce product suite by Stuzo to bring to market an e-commerce solution across its Marathon branded sites.

The Open Commerce platform is designed to benefit retailers by unifying loyalty management, contactless commerce and cross-channel customer experience.

Marathon is bringing the following new capabilities to market to help its dealer/distributor network of customers:

Grow incremental consumer sales across emerging mobile-first consumer channels.

Provide its customers with an interactive consumer engagement dashboard, leveraging data for personalized, dealer-specific offers.

Establish a digital platform to improve consumer retention and grow consumer lifetime value.

Philadelphia-based Stuzo’s Open Commerce product suite consists of: Activate for Intelligent 1:1 Loyalty, Transact for Contactless Commerce and Experience for Cross-Channel Customer Experience programs. The customer loyalty and digital payments solutions company’s managed services empower retailers to operationalize programs powered by Open Commerce and bring to market custom loyalty, commerce and mobile/web storefront solutions.