Digital Consultant Bounteous Acquires Hathway

Digital marketing company Bounteous announced it has acquired Hathway, a digital growth partner for top restaurant and convenience store brands including Wingstop, Dutch Bros. Coffee, Noodles & Co, Panda Express, Raising Canes and Dash-In Food Stores. These brands join a prestigious Bounteous restaurant and convenience store client list that includes Domino’s, Shake Shack and Wawa.

The combination will provide additional capabilities, offerings, talent and depth for both Bounteous and Hathway clients. Bounteous has been recognized as the digital transformation and co-innovation partner behind billion-dollar, multinational brands, unlocking rapid growth for itself and its clients.

Since well before the pandemic, Hathway has focused on driving success for top brands through its proprietary NomNom solution, a technology accelerator powering custom digital ordering and loyalty applications that expedite digital transformation and grow brand appreciation. As an integrated solution with commerce platforms like Olo, NomNom fuels over $2 billion in digital sales and over 200 million digital transactions per year across nearly 20,000 restaurant and C-Store locations.

“Bounteous’ acquisition of Hathway is exciting because together we can supercharge growth for our clients,” said Keith Schwartz, co-founder and CEO of Bounteous. “Together we have differentiated industry expertise, unparalleled partnerships, unique intellectual property, a full-service digital innovation offering and compelling scale. Our co-innovation methods and global delivery model will drive innovation and unlock growth and value for our clients.”

Hathway CEO Jesse Dundon explained that Hathway’s clients and staff are excited about the incremental value the union brings to the table.

“We’ve become the go-to partner for dining and convenience store brands seeking to drive customer loyalty, lifetime value and incremental sales, based in no small part on our expertise with many of the industry’s top technologies like Olo, Punchh, and Paytronix,” Dundon explained. “Now, with Bounteous, we gain instant access to a global talent network, additional capabilities and resources to help us make this an ever better place for our team to succeed in driving results for our clients. My co-founder, Kevin Rice, and I couldn’t be happier to be joining the Bounteous leadership team and helping accomplish its broader vision.”

Bolstering its strong organic growth, Bounteous’ acquisition of Hathway accelerates Bounteous’ strategic roadmap. It follows Bounteous’ recent partnership with New Mountain Capital, a leading growth-oriented investment firm with over $35 billion in assets under management, and acquisition of Lister Digital, a full-service digital transformation consultancy with offices in Chennai, India, and San Mateo, Calif.

These acquisitions, coupled with investments to support organic growth, have allowed Bounteous to develop a global delivery footprint, expand and deepen its client offerings and talent base, and driven eight-fold growth for the company over the last five years.

Investment bank Canaccord Genuity served as exclusive financial adviser to Hathway on this transaction.