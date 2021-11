DiGiorno has a new flavor mashup on the horizon: Original Rising Crust Mac & Cheese Pizza. This new pizza has the fresh-baked taste of classic DiGiorno Pizza, topped with creamy, cheesy macaroni and cheese, and it is inspired by Stouffer’s. Nationwide rollout is slated for spring 2022, The suggested retail price is $5.99.

