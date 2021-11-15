Lucky Seven General Stores Partners With ADD Systems

Lucky Seven General Stores, a division of Edward Oil Inc., has partnered with ADD Systems (Advanced Digital Data Inc.), a leading supplier of software solutions to the convenience store and energy distribution industries, for its back-office and home-office software.

Edwards Oil needed a software solution that could streamline their day-to-day operations across its chain of Lucky Seven General Stores. After extensive research, Edwards decided to partner with ADD Systems as their software provider to accelerate their daily operations and gain a deeper insight into the activity at their stores. Edwards implemented ADD eStore for its store management and Atlas Reporting for its business intelligence analytics.

“We needed a solution that would help to free up our managers and home office from cumbersome processes and paperwork. We also wanted to be item level so that we could really control our margin and manage our inventory well,” said Robert Skalko, general manager of operations for Edward Oil. “ADD’s software is helping us do just that. Since we’ve gone live, we’ve improved our efficiency, made informed decisions, and gotten much better control.”

Based in Virginia, Minn., Lucky Seven operates 15 store, plus Lucky General Outdoor Sporting Goods, Little Brown Jug beer cave and wine cellar, Hurricane Car Washes, two Subway locations and one Great American Roadhouse restaurant.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Edwards Oil and their Lucky Seven General Stores to our family of clients, and we’re excited to partner with them as our software helps them experience tangible efficiency gains and true insight into their stores,” said Bruce C. Bott, president of ADD Systems. “The Edwards people are great partners, and we look forward to a long relationship. We’re confident that our partnership will not only benefit their stores, but, with their welcome feedback, will help our solution continue to evolve.”

Edwards Oil is a third generation, family owned business that has served Northern Minnesota since 1969. Originally focused on heating oil, they have since expanded to wholesale fuel delivery, retail convenience stores, worker safety supplies, lubricants, antifreeze, Diesel exhaust fluid manufacturing, and propane. Edwards prides itself on being customer focused. It’s mission statement is to “Treat people right and they will always come back to you.”