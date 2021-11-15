Rutter’s Donates $20,000 to ‘For the Love of a Veteran’ Nonprofit

Rutter’s Children’s Charities, in conjunction with Rutter’s, made a donation of $20,000 to For the Love of a Veteran in honor of Veteran’s Day.

“We’re very appreciative of all those who selflessly serve our country each and every day.” said Chris Hartman, President of Rutter’s Children’s Charities. “It was an easy decision to support For the Love of a Veteran because of the amazing work they do for any veteran in need of assistance, throughout our communities.”

For the Love of a Veteran is a non-profit organization helping those who risk their lives to protect each and every one of us. The organization raises funds for troops who are deployed as well as homeless veterans. They also raise awareness to help continue the fight against PTSD. For the Love of a Veteran voices the needs of military families and veterans to help make their lives easier. Since June of 2021, they have been able to help treat 33 veterans and plan on helping more to come!

“We want to thank Rutter’s Children’s Charities for their generous donation” said Christine Waltz from For the Love of a Veteran. “With their support, we will be able to provide access to not only a life-changing, but a life-saving medical procedure, known as Stellate Ganglion Block. We do this at no charge to our nation’s heroes suffering from PTSD, while also helping with any transportation and lodging needs.”

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in Central Pennsylvania. The company operates 79 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 274-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.