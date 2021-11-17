Global Partners Adds Self-Checkout to All 264 Locations

The kiosk uses “heartbeat” AI to cloud monitor and troubleshoot to detect and solve software issues in real time, eliminating the need for maintenance calls and highly specialized staff training.

Checkout solutions provider Skip and gas station and convenience market operator Global Partners LP have announced an agreement that will bring Skip’s new self-checkout kiosk to all of Global’s 264 company-owned locations across the Northeast. The agreement comes after a successful pilot program that tested the new kiosk at select Global-owned stores.

This initial trial pitted Skip Self-Checkout against other industry-leading self-checkout solutions. In the end, Global decided to sign a contract with Skip based upon sustained growth in the percentage of store transactions at locations that implemented Skip’s kiosk, as well as positive customer feedback regarding Skip Self-Checkout’s usability.

“With nearly 300 company-owned convenience markets across six states, Global needed a way to meet guest preference for contactless, quick check out,” said Global Senior Vice President Mark Cosenza. “The Skip self-checkout kiosk requires no store construction, ships fully assembled to each store site, and requires no employee training. We saw immediate shopper adoption the moment the kiosk turned on, proving the value of the Skip investment.”

The low-maintenance kiosk uses “heartbeat” artificial intelligence (AI) to cloud monitor and troubleshoot to detect and solve software issues in real-time, eliminating the need for time-consuming maintenance calls and highly specialized staff training.

“The retail industry is moving in a direction where dependence on staff members to solve on-site technical problems is no longer sustainable,” added Skip CEO Chase Thomason. “We designed the software to be self-correcting so that cashiers can focus on the customer experience without having to perform tech support functions, as well.”

Skip’s kiosk is also modular, allowing for several different configurations based on a retailer’s available floor and counter space. This feature, along with its overall smaller footprint when compared to other industry leaders, made it an ideal solution for an operator like Global, whose individual stores vary widely in layout and foot traffic. It is also self-installing, meaning that there will be no need for new construction at any of the sites during the rollout.

Skip is providing cloud-based mobile and kiosk checkout solutions to the convenience store, grocery, and small-format retail industries through its suite of next-generation checkout technology. To learn more and request a demo of the Skip Self-Checkout kiosk, visit https://getskip.com/.