Sweet Mint Yerba Mate

Brew Dr. is expanding its Uplift yerba mate product line with a new ‘Sweet Mint’ flavor, now available in select markets nationwide. Like all Brew Dr. products, Uplift Sweet Mint is crafted with certified organic ingredients. Brew Dr.’s Uplift product line combines high-quality and ethically sourced Ecuadorian yerba mate, Agentinian guayusa leaves, Chinese green tea and the addition of millions of gut-healthy probiotics. Each 16-ounce can contains 150-milligrams of clean and natural plant-derived caffeine. Uplift is non-carbonated and shelf-stable without needing refrigeration. Sweet Mint joins three other Uplift flavors: Mango Passionfruit, Blueberry Raspberry and Blood Orange Lemon.

Brew Dr. Kombucha

www.brewdrkombucha.com