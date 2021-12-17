Thorntons Expands in Tennessee

Thorntons today announced the opening of its newest Tennessee Store, and its third in Murfreesboro. The company now operates 17 stores in Tennessee.

This Thorntons is one of the first stores to be constructed in this planned development along New Salem Highway. It sits on two acres and is 4,400 square feet. There are 10 fueling dispensers offering three grades of gasoline, diesel, and ethanol blends beneath a customized fuel canopy. This location offers a variety of features to serve our on-the-go guests, including:

Self-checkout to drive a faster and more efficient guest experience;

LED lighting for guest and team member safety and energy efficiency;

Freshly made burritos and sandwiches prepared throughout the day in the store’s onsite kitchen;

Variety of top-of-the-line beverages, including fresh bean to cup coffee and ice-cold fountain beverages with nugget ice.

As part of the company’s ongoing commitment to help feed the hungry in all the communities where the company operates, Thorntons is donating $2,500 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee in honor of this new store opening. Thorntons has also contributed more than 100,000 pounds of food to all of its Feeding America Food Bank Partners in 2021.

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Thorntons, part of the bp portfolio, operates more than 200 stores that provide high quality fresh foods, beverages, and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida. Thorntons’ mission is to be people’s favorite place to stop when they are on-the-go and people’s favorite place to work. Thorntons has its own fuel terminal, blending plants, transportation fleet and commissary.