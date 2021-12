Tate’s Bake Shop released a new line of vegan cookies: chocolate chip and vanilla maple.

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies: Tate’s signature chocolate chip cookie is now available as a thin, crisp and buttery cookie like the original — made with plant butter.

Vegan Vanilla Maple Cookies: These thin, crisp, golden and sweet vegan cookies are made with a combination of vanilla and a touch of maple.

Both cookies have a suggested retail price of $5.99.

Tate’s Bake Shop

www.tatesbakeshop.com