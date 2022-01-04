Limited-Edition Mystery Flavor Ice Cream

Turkey Hill is adding a new limited-edition flavor to its portfolio, but the flavor is a mystery. Starting this winter, fans across the nation can test their luck at guessing the flavor for a chance to win free ice cream for life. Fans won’t have to wait long to learn the Mystery Flavor, as Turkey Hill will uncover the mystery on Mar. 14. From now until then, customers can scan the QR code on the pack or visit Turkey Hill’s website to submit their best guess. The Mystery Flavor is now available in freezer aisles at retailers nationwide, starting at a suggested retail price of $4.29.

Turkey Hill Dairy

www.turkeyhill.com