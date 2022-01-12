Non-Dairy and Gluten-Free Ice Cream Flavors

Ben & Jerry’s added two more core flavors to its extensive collection of certified vegan, non-dairy choices. Non-Dairy Boom Chocolatta is a mocha and caramel frozen dessert with fudge flakes, gluten-free chocolate cookies and a gluten-free chocolate cookie core. Non-Dairy Bananas Foster has a banana and cinnamon base with almond toffee pieces and a salted caramel core.

Boom Chocolatta and Bananas Foster bring Ben & Jerry’s non-dairy options to a total of 18 in the U.S. — almost 40% of Ben & Jerry’s entire flavor lineup. The new flavors will be on store shelves soon for a suggested retail price of $4.49-$5.79.

Ben & Jerry’s

www.benjerry.com