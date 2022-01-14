BIC Releases New Snoop and Martha EZ Reach Ad

Latest video version of pop culture’s unlikely pairing features Martha Stewart at a grill smoking a turkey while Snoop Dogg suggests other uses for BIC’s extended reach lighter.

BIC is lighting up the new year and continuing its partnership with celeb icons Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart with the launch of a new advertising spot for BIC EZ Reach lighters, the ultimate lighter for all occasions.

In the lighthearted spot titled “Turkey,” Snoop and Martha use EZ Reach to showcase the lighter’s versatility for their favorite activities. The spot begins with Snoop approaching a hazy, smoke-filled scene where Martha is smoking … a turkey. They go on to discuss how EZ Reach makes it easy to light hard-to-reach places, with Snoop closing out the spot by suggesting they try using the lighter for their favorite activities.

The “Turkey” spot will appear across connected TV publishers Hulu and Roku, YouTube and social media.

The officially licensed Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart designed EZ Reach lighters draw inspiration from Snoop, an American entertainment legend — and someone who uses a lighter almost every day – and lifestyle innovator Martha’s homes in the country, the farm and at the beach.

Each BIC EZ Reach lighter is equipped with an extended wand to help keep fingers away from the flame – making lighting grills, candles and everything in between easier than ever.

The Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart BIC EZ Reach campaign has been a tremendous sales success. To date, BIC EZ Reach is seeing strong trial and repeat sales and was largely incrementality to the lighter category. The effort was the most successful new product launch in the category and resulted in more than a 4.0% share of the non-refillable pocket lighter category. It is also a major driver of overall BIC lighter performance as the brand is growing over 5.0% vs. prior year, according to IRI Data.

The new ad spot is an extension of Snoop and Martha’s partnership with BIC EZ Reach, which kicked off last year with their first spot titled “Pass It.” Both members of the duo also have their own custom-designed BIC EZ Reach lighters, available now at BIC.com.