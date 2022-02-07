2022: A Year for Strategic Transformation

The National Advisory Group (NAG) is seeking insights regarding your plans for 2022, which will be compiled and presented during the annual NAG Conference, held in La Jolla, California, March 27-30, 2022.

The National Advisory Group (NAG) is an association driven by convenience store retailers for retailers. It is an organization committed to building profits and relationships for members. Convenience store retailers have leaned on NAG for more than 35 years to help them grow sales, cut costs and generate new ideas in the competitive convenience store market.

At the 2022 NAG Conference in La Jolla, March 27-30, NAG will present a host of Burning Issues and exclusive research aimed at helping convenience store owners grow sales and profits. NAG has partnered with Stuzo to better understand the strategic needs of c-store retailers as the push forward in digitals, mobile world. This research will be presented (anonymously) at the conference. To participate in this industry survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TNVYRRX.

And register for the NAG Conference today at: 2022 NAG Conference. This year we will feature six Burning Issues. two exclusive research sessions, a special breakout track for the Young Executives Organization (YEO), a tour of convenience stores in the San Diego market, and so much more.

NAG has many core strengths, but most notably, it’s our ability to identify winning strategies that help convenience store retailers through our events, education and networking. The organization finds success in many ways; mainly, it’s through our ability to maintain excellent relationships with retailers and supplier partners across the convenience store and petroleum industry. Register today to hear speakers from industry-leading chains and network with other retailers from around the country.