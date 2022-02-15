Minor Cannabinoids See Increased Interest From Cannabis Consumers

From CBD to THCv, expect further innovation in the cannabinoid space.

From CBN and CBG to delta-8, delta-10, and THCv, innovations with minor cannabinoids are just getting started.

Cannabis consumers are expressing a willingness to purchase these new, rarer cannabinoids, according to market research firm Brightfield Group.

According to Brightfield Group data, 21% cannabis consumers said they were either “likely” or “very likely” to purchase delta-8, followed by delta-10 at 18%.

Delta-8 THC hit the scene in late 2020, drawing attention at CBD specialty retailers, e-commerce, vape shops and convenience stores. Besides delta-8 THC, there’s THCv, delta-10 THC, and CBN, CBG, and CBC.

“More knowledge and accessibility of minor cannabinoids will yield more tailored cannabis experiences and innovative marketing opportunities,’ Brightfield Group reports. “For example, THCv is being positioned for weight loss, whereas CBN has been positioned for sleep.”

Brands in legal cannabis markets and the U.S. CBD industry are experimenting with combinations of cannabinoids — some with delta-9 THC and others without.

“Although there’s more research to be done on minor cannabinoids’ best uses and effects,” said Brightfield Group, “there seems to be a growing group of consumers looking to expand their cannabis experiences beyond delta-9.”