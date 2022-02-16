Frozen Oreo Desserts

Nationally launching in March, Oreo Frozen Treats is a new line that reimagines the classic Oreo cookie into frozen desserts. All new Oreo Frozen Treat recipes ensure the familiar and authentic taste of the real Oreo cookie flavor — including a creme-flavored base with pieces of Oreo cookies packed in.

In addition to the base, Oreo Frozen Bars and Oreo Frozen Cones have coatings made from crushed Oreo wafer pieces. Oreo Frozen Sandwiches have the creme–flavored base sandwiched between two big Oreo cookie wafers. Oreo 48-ounce and 14-ounce tubs feature the creme-flavored base packed in scoopable tubs.

