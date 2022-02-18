Plant-Based Flatbread and Pizza Crust

Rich Products is offering Rich’s Gluten Free Seasoned Cauliflower Pizza Crust and Flatbread. The products give c-store operators reliable plant-based crusts in a convenient freezer-to-oven format that is suitable for a variety of applications, including pizzas, sandwiches and appetizers. Made with more than 20% cauliflower, the pizza crust and flatbread offer balanced flavor with Italian seasoning, hints of mozzarella cheese and the subtle flavor of cauliflower.

The two newest sizes are the 12-inch by five-inch Gluten Free Seasoned Cauliflower Flatbread, which comes with 48 per case at 5.5-ounces each, and the 7.5-inch Gluten Free Seasoned Cauliflower Pizza Crust, coming with 40 per case at 3.5-ounces each.

Rich’s Foodservice

www.richsconvenience.com