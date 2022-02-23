Energy Shot Gummies

GummiShot announced that through multiple distributor partnerships, caffeine lovers nationwide will have the ability to purchase its long-lasting, plant-based energy gummies at over 4,000 convenience store locations by early spring. Launched in 2021, GummiShot entered the market to change the way consumers get their daily pick-me-up.

Levering the power of the gummy industry and the energy drinks and shots segment with a disruptive, better-for-you innovation allowed GummiShot to accomplish mass expansion rapidly through six key distributors: CoreMark, McLane, Hackney, VISTAR, Golden Eagle Distribution and Harbor Wholesale. GummiShot offers three flavors made from real fruit: Elderberry, Valencia Orange and Tropical.

GummiShot

