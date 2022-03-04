Star Wars-Inspired Character Fan

CandyRific expanded its line of Star Wars-themed items, featuring characters from the hit Star Wars series “The Mandalorian” streaming on Disney+. A second sculpt of the Grogu-inspired character fan is available this spring, offering two designs of a favorite character.

Customers can push the button on the fan and feel a burst of cool air. Each fan comes with 0.53 ounces of assorted fruit-flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). The new sculpt has green fan blades. It has a suggested retail price of $5.99 and ships in six, 12-count displays per case.

