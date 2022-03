Hershey is releasing new candy innovations for Easter, including Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Vanilla Frosting Flavored Creme. This season, the Hershey’s brand has made a treat for those who grab a cupcake just to enjoy the frosting with the new vanilla frosting-flavored Hershey’s Kisses. Wrapped in plaid foils, this will be a great springtime treat as a dessert topping or to have all on its own. The candy comes in a nine-ounce bag.

