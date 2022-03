CandyRific has announced its Easter 2022 candy novelties including M&M’S Brand Easter Tube Fans. Customers can choose from two M&M’S Easter-themed tube fans in pastel colors and enjoy a burst of fanned air when the button is pushed, along with candy. Each fan contains one Fun Size bag, which is 0.46 ounces each, of M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies. The tube fans ship in three six-count displays per case with a suggested retail price of $5.99.

CandyRific

www.candyrific.com