Sound Payments Offering $1,000 Referral Incentive

Sound Payments announced that it is offering a $1,000 referral incentive to fuel suppliers, installers and equipment service providers for every station that results in an EMV upgrade installation.

The company offers a cost-effective solution that helps stations upgrade for EMV at the pump for a third of the cost. Stations can meet industry requirements without the need to purchase new pumps and close stations for installation.

Sound Payments is also seeking installers and resellers to help its team with Sound Easy Pump and will send an EMV upgrade kit to install at any station they service at no charge so they can see how simple it is.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Sounds Payments is a multi-channel, diversified technology company with innovators and experts in the payments and energy services industries. The company provides cutting-edge, simplified software and hardware solutions in multiple industries.