LTO M&M’S and Christina Tosi Cookie Collab

M&M’S partnered with Milk Bar’s Christina Tosi to release 100, one-time-only cookies hand-baked by the baker as part of a limited cookie drop to celebrate the anticipated release of the M&M’S Crunchy Cookie. Inspired by the new M&M’S Crunchy Cookie innovation, the limited-run M&M’S and Christina Tosi Crunchy Cookie features a vanilla cookie base studded with M&M’S Crunchy Cookie candies in the center, surrounded by mini, crispy, chocolate chip cookies. Fans can scan the QR code on M&M’S Crunchy Cookie packs or visit the M&M’S website to sign up to be notified when the limited-run M&M’S x Christina Tosi Crunchy Cookie drops.

Mars, Inc.

www.mars.com