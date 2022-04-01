WARHEADS Sour Candies

Ford Gum released WARHEADS Super Sour bubblegum, which starts with a powerful sour hit and then transforms to a sweet-tasting chewing experience. Each tube has five flavors — Sour Apple, Sour Lemon, Sour Orange, Sour Watermelon and Sour Blue Raspberry. It is available in five-ball and 10-ball tubes. WARHEADS Sour Watermelon Squeeze candy, one of the fastest selling WARHEADS items in the market, is also available. It has a unique texture and is loaded with sour gel and pieces of dextrose. It is available in easy-to-merchandise, 12-count PDQ trays.

