Rutter’s Opens 80th Location in Kutztown, Pa.

Rutter’s announced the opening of their first new-build in 2022. Located in Kutztown, Pa., the new Rutter’s is 10,257 square feet, with 14 fueling positions and five high-speed diesel fueling lanes. Offering all the amenities that makes Rutter’s an industry leader, this new location will also feature Rutter’s award-winning food and beverage menus, Rutter’s 29-degree Beer Cave, Spiked Slushies, large bathrooms, and more. Rutter’s will also be adding Video Gaming Terminals at this store.

“We’re thrilled to continue our expansion by bringing Rutter’s to Kutztown, Pa.,” said Scott Hartman, president and CEO of Rutter’s. “Our company is excited to be a part of this great community by serving the area with our best-in-class food offerings and amenities. We hope to give Kutztown residents a reason to say, Rutter’s…Why Go Anywhere Else?”

Customers will have a wide variety of Top Tier certified auto fueling options to choose from, including Unleaded 15 and Ethanol-Free gasoline, along with Regular, Mid-grade and Premium gasoline. The store will also offer Auto Diesel, Off-Road Diesel, and Kerosene. For trucks and commercial vehicles, the location will provide dedicated High-Speed Truck Diesel and in-lane DEF.

Rutter’s full-service convenience store offers a wide variety of fresh and packaged foods, general merchandise, and more than 700 beverage options! Customers will also be able to enjoy Rutter’s award-winning food and beverage menu, with 24/7 breakfast, lunch, and dinner; including staples like Rutter’s build-your-own breakfast sandwich and the Route 30 burger.

In addition to a vast food and beverage menu, guests can also enjoy free WIFI, outside seating, and large restrooms. This location will employ 50 team members and operate 24 hours a day.

To celebrate the store opening, Rutter’s Children’s Charities pledged $1,000 donations to three Kutztown organizations: Weisenberg Volunteer Fire Department, Friend Inc Food Bank, and Kutztown Strong.

Rutter’s operates 80 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.