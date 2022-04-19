Two New Application Options for Employers

Snagajob has two new offerings for those using its platform — Direct-to-Interview and Easy Apply. Direct-to-Interview allows qualified candidates to schedule an interview (selecting from preset times determined by the potential employer), right when they apply to a job. This means less administrative work and more time getting to know the candidates, so employers can find job seekers best suited for their team. Easy Apply lets job seekers apply to jobs using their Snagajob Profile, instead of redirecting candidates to an off-site application. The Snagajob Profile includes all relevant information employers need to review an applicant for hourly hiring.

Snagajob

www.snagajob.com