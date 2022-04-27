Peach Energy Drink

Monster Energy just unveiled Peachy Keen, the newest addition to the Monster Energy Ultra Family. Inspired by all things “groovy,” Ultra Peachy Keen has a juicy and bold peach flavor. With a 60s throwback design, Monster Ultra Peachy Keen can kick things up at bonfires, festivals or hot pool days.

Ultra Peachy Keen joins an impressive lineup of Ultra Family products — a portfolio of zero sugar, full-flavored beverages made with Monster Energy’s energy blend. The Ultra Family comes in 12 different varieties. Monster Ultra is available nationwide in a grocery, retailer and convenience stores.

Monster Energy

www.monsterenergy.com