Parker’s Launches Round-Up Charitable Giving Campaign

As part of an ongoing commitment to give back to the community and to be a force for positive change, Parker’s has teamed up with the Parker’s Community Fund to launch a new, ongoing round-up campaign and will match 25% of each customer donation. Round-up donations can be made at all 71 Parker’s and Parker’s Kitchen retail stores across coastal Georgia and South Carolina.

Customers can choose to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar. The donations benefit a rotating series of nonprofit organizations through the Parker’s Community Fund, which supports area 501(c)3 organizations dedicated to making a positive, measurable impact in key focus areas, including education, healthcare and hunger.

From May through August 2022, all round-up campaign proceeds in Georgia will be donated to America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia, and all proceeds in South Carolina will be donated to the Lowcountry Food Bank.

“At Parker’s, we have a powerful, ongoing commitment to give back to the communities that have supported us over the years,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “We know that every cent matters. That’s why we’re thrilled to offer an easy, convenient way for our customers to join us by rounding up their transaction to the nearest dollar. We want to be a force for positive change and to support important causes and nonprofit organizations that matter most to our customers.”

Founded in 2021, the Parker’s Community Fund was created by a generous donation from Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker and Parker’s. Grants are currently being awarded to qualifying nonprofit organizations throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina. Parker’s provided funding for Union Mission in Savannah, Ga. to open the Parker House for Women, the first facility for unaccompanied homeless women in the region. Known for its longstanding commitment to charitable giving, Parker’s is one of the most generous companies in the convenience store industry and in the Southeast.

In recent years, Parker’s endowed the Parker’s Emergency and Trauma Center at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Ga., and made a record $5 million donation to the Parker College of Business at Georgia Southern University, supporting the next generation of business leaders in Georgia. In addition, the company’s acclaimed Fueling the Community charitable giving initiative donates a percentage of gas sold at all Parker’s locations on the first Wednesday of each month to area schools.

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s has enjoyed steady 20% to 24% annual growth every year for the past 23 years and has been featured six times on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company also offers an acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program, which saves customers time and money at the pump as well as in the store.

In 2020, Parker’s was named the 2020 Convenience Store Chain of the Year by Convenience Store Decisions, which is the industry’s highest honor.