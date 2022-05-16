Sky Wellness released its CBD Sleep Oil Drops 500mg + CBN + Melatonin, which is a collection of sleep assist CBD products and a perfect combination of CBD, CBN and melatonin. CBN — the cannabinoid for sleep — has been studied for anti-insomnia effects and may be one of the strongest cannabinoids in promoting healthy sleep habits. These oil drops are made from pure, high-quality cannabidiol oil from U.S.-grown and -manufactured hemp. The all-natural flavor is subtle and soothing. The CBD Sleep Oil Drops are priced at $54.99.

Sky Wellness

www.skywellness.com