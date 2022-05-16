Road Ranger Partners with Professional Driver Ty Majeski

The chain joins ThorSport Racing to become the primary partner for the driver, with races starting at Texas Motor Speedway.

Road Ranger has entered the world of NASCAR by partnering with ThorSport Racing to become the primary partner on Ty Majeski’s No. 66 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for multiple NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races. The races will be starting at Texas Motor Speedway.

“The Partnership with ThorSport Racing is an exciting new journey that we are thrilled to embark on. Ty is someone we are especially excited to partner with, as his career in NASCAR Truck series racing is kicking into high gear — just like ours! By the end of 2022, we plan to expand from 43 to 54 locations. The future growth plans do not stop there. Just like Ty’s career, we believe the sky’s the limit,” said Marko Zaro, CEO at Road Ranger.

With seven races complete in the 2022 season, Majeski has two top-five and four top-10 finishes, and 22 laps led in addition to his pole award at Daytona International Speedway.

“Being from Wisconsin, I could not be more thrilled to partner with Road Ranger, a Midwest-based company. Building a partnership with not only the Road Ranger brand, but the individuals at Road Ranger has been a great experience so far. I am looking forward to representing them on and off the racetrack,” said Majeski.

“Like Road Ranger, Ty has a remarkably interesting story. He is a hardworking individual who cares about small things. When we visited the ThorSport Headquarters, Ty was there working on his truck — engineering, designing and perfecting. At Road Ranger, we have the same mindset. Every little detail matters. From convenience to customer service, we believe success is built on perfecting the small things. NASCAR is the perfect place to showcase our brand and our commitment to our customers,” said Ryan Arnold, vice president of marketing.

Founded in 1984 by Dan Arnold, Road Ranger began its journey as a small, privately-owned chain of c-stores headquartered in Rockford, Ill. In 2018 Road Ranger was acquired by Enex, a subsidiary of Chile-based Quiñenco S.A., sequentially moving its headquarters to Schaumburg, Ill., in 2021. With 43 travel stops across seven states, Road Ranger locations can be found on major highways in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Indiana, Arkansas and Texas.