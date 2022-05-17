Tropical Punch and Lime Margarita Flavored Malt Beverages

Island Brands USA announced the release of two all-new products: Crush Tropical Punch and Crush Lime Margarita. The beverages, which clock in at 10% ABV, are available year-round starting in Tennessee and expanding throughout Island Brands’ distribution footprint across the Southeast. Crush Tropical Punch and Crush Lime Margarita are made with natural flavors and are best served between 40 and 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Sixteen-ounce cans will be available in singles, four-packs and 24-can cases.

The Crush line marks the second significant expansion of Island Brands’ portfolio in 2022, following the debut of the new Get Active Pack, featuring three new flavors of low-calorie, super-premium Island Active beer.

Island Brands USA www.islandbrandsusa.com