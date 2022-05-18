Blue Raspberry Juice

Coca-Cola is unveiling many new beverage innovations throughout 2022, including Minute Maid Blue Raspberry. This is an all-new flavor that is currently available at retailers nationwide. Available in 20-ounce bottles, Minute Maid Blue Raspberry brings a unique and disruptive blue color, standing out on shelves and catching consumers’ attention. Coca-Cola took advantage of the fact that this is a well-known popular frozen flavor in convenience stores and decided to offer it in bottle format.

