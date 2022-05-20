Astrology-Themed Hard Seltzer Cans

Vizzy Hard Seltzer is introducing limited-time-only Vizzy Mercury Retrograde Edition Cans. The brand is also launching a promotion where eligible winners will receive a Vizzy ‘Good Vibes’ kit, which includes charms like a neo-mystical candle, sage, incense and either a $15 Prepaid Mastercard or Vizzy Mercury Retrograde Edition cans.

The Vizzy Mercury Retrograde Edition Cans — which are decorated with celestial-inspired holographic designs — and ‘Good Vibes’ kits are available to those who enter, are selected and deemed confirmed winners. The promotion goes through June 2 at 11:59 p.m. CST.

Molson Coors Beverage Co.

www.molsoncoors.com