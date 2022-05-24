New Spicy Chips

With the help of First We Feast’s internet talk show Hot Ones, who use notoriously hot wing sauces, Pringles is releasing the new limited-edition Pringles Scorchin’ Hot Ones lineup. The product is available in three flavor varieties:

The Classic Hot Sauce: The hot sauce flavor with an extra pepper kick

Los Calientes Rojo: Sweet applewood smoked red jalapeños and tangy habanero

Los Calientes Verde: Smoky blend of serrano and habanero chiles, sweet fruit and tart tomatillo

Pringles and Hot Ones are also giving 400 customers the chance to win an exclusive flavor of extra hot Pringles, known as the Last Dab. Customers can enter using the QR code on Pringles cans.

Kellogg Co.

www.KelloggCompany.com