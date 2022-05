Certified woman-owned, family-operated Bella Sun Luci announced its offering of award-winning Tomato Jerky. The savory snack is vegan, non-GMO, shelf-stable and ready-to-eat. It doubles as a creative way to eat more vegetables and is packed with six grams of plant-based protein (found naturally in tomatoes) and six grams of fiber. Bella Sun Luci’s two flavors are Teriyaki & Cracked Pepper and Sriracha.

Bella Sun Luci

www.bellasunluci.com