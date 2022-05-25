Alimentation Couche-Tard Sells 109 Stores

The sale includes 31 sites across three provinces in Canada and 78 sites across 19 states in the United States.

Alimentation Couche-Tard announced plans to sell 109 Circle K and Couche-Tard sites in the United States and Canada. The sale includes 31 sites across three provinces in Canada and 78 sites across 19 states in the United States, with an average store size of 2,209 square feet and an average lot size of 28,214 square feet.

Of the 109 sites, 42 are fee-owned and 65 are leased, and two are fee and leased while 61 properties sell fuel and 48 are convenience only.

NRC Realty & Capital Advisors has been engaged by Couche-Tard to coordinate and manage the sale. NRC offered and sold 260 sites for Couche-Tard in 2021.

“We are excited to assist Circle K again,” commented Evan Gladstone, NRC’s executive managing director. “These stores are being sold in NRC’s well-known ‘buy one, some or all’ format, and NRC expects great interest from individual retailers and small companies, Many smaller retailers have had challenges competing with the large buyers over the past several years, and this sale is a terrific opportunity for them to grow their businesses.”

The stores are all offered without fuel supply and without the convenience store brand.

The Bid Deadline has been set for July 7.

Couche-Tard operates in 26 countries and territories, with close to 14,200 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. Its Couche-Tard and Circle K banners are well known in the U.S. It has an important presence in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Ireland, Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.