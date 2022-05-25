Kum & Go Adds to Its Food Menu

In addition to the new items on the menu, the chain will also be implementing web ordering and curbside delivery.

Kum & Go has added items to its fresh food menu in Omaha, Neb.; Little Rock, Ark.; and the surrounding metro areas after receiving feedback from the launch of its trial with the original menu last fall. New items include grab-and-go breakfast burritos with four premium meat options, as well as made-to-order breakfast bowls featuring a choice of breakfast potato or wilted spinach base. Previous favorites of the new concept, including stackers and grain bowls, remain on the menu.

“Our food pilot launched last fall continues to grow as we offer our customers crave-able food options when and where they need them. The fascinating part of the pilot was evaluating how our customers responded to the new food offering and building out additional assortment based on shopping habits and trends for continued success. We have certainly challenged the perceived ‘norm’ of convenience store food and are excited for what the future holds,” said Jac Moskalik, vice president of food innovation.

In addition to relaunching its new food menu, Kum & Go introduced web ordering as a method for customers to order food and merchandise via the Kum & Go website. Web orders can be picked up in store or delivered curbside (and fuel side), with a minimum fulfillment time of 10 minutes using the “ASAP” option or scheduled for a future pickup time.

“Web ordering is yet another way Kum & Go is extending beyond our four walls and bringing our ‘crave-able’ fresh food and wide variety of products to our customers. This will be a great way to recruit new customers to try our new offerings and encourage participation in our &Rewards loyalty program, mobile fuel pay and mobile ordering in our &Rewards app,” said Ryan Lindsley, vice president of marketing and digital strategy.

Kum & Go continues to roll out its refreshed brand and new food program across its footprint, focused on implementation in Des Moines, Iowa this year. Web ordering capabilities are planned to be implemented across its entire footprint later this year.

Established in Hampton, Iowa in 1959, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain. Kum & Go plans to hire over 5,000 associates across all locations this year, adding 176 food positions as it expands its brand and food program in the Des Moines market.