Sweet and Salty Pretzel Treats

Flipz announced its new Flipz STUFF’D White Fudge Peanut Butter and Flipz Clusterz Pretzels & Caramel. Flipz STUFF’D White Fudge Peanut Butter is a salty and sweet bite-sized pretzel nugget filled with peanut butter and coated in fan-favorite Flipz White Fudge. It is available in 3.5-ounce and six-ounce resealable bags. Flipz Clusterz Pretzels & Caramel are clusters of salty, crunchy pretzels and gooey caramel coated in sweet milk chocolate. Flipz Clusterz are available in 1.5-ounce three-piece bars.

pladis Global

www.pladisglobal.com