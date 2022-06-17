Mini Pineapples

Fresh Del Monte has launched its Mini Honeyglow pineapple in North America. The newest addition to its high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit, the Mini Honeyglow Pineapple brings the same quality and sweetness of the Honeyglow pineapple, but is now available in a miniature size for consumers seeking smaller or single-sized servings. Each pineapple is left to mature naturally on the plant for a few extra days, and then hand selected to ensure a high shell color. Fresh Del Monte’s new, smaller pineapple is currently retailing at under $3 per pineapple in most markets.

Fresh Del Monte Produce

www.freshdelmonte.com