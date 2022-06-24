Ready-to-Drink Nitrous Oxide-Infused Cold Brew

Monster Energy has introduced its new Java Monster Cold Brew, which is infused with nitrous oxide and rich coffee flavors. The product comes in two bold flavors — Latte and Sweet Black. Java Monster Cold Brew contains 200 milligrams of caffeine in every serving, and both flavors are a medium roast with zero added sugar and just a touch of sweetness and reduced fat milk. Sure to offer a caffeine boost in the morning, the ready-to-drink Java Monster Cold Brew is available in stores now.

