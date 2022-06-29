Crunchy and Nacho Cheese-Flavored Snacks

Hershey is launching two new flavors of Pirate’s Booty snacks — Pirate’s Booty Crunch Attack and Pirate’s Booty Spicy Nacho. Pirate’s Booty Crunch Attack is a cheesy and crunchy snack with the same white cheddar that is used in the original flavor, but with a new form and crunchy texture. The snack is also made with real cheese. Pirate’s Booty Spicy Nacho is the same puff as the original flavor, but with spicy nacho cheese seasoning in every bite. Both flavors are always baked and not fried and are completely gluten free.

The Hershey Co.

www.thehersheycompany.com