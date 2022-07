Hershey launched two new chocolate bars under the Cadbury brand’s XL Bar lineup: Cadbury Black Forest Cake and Cadbury Rock the Road. Cadbury Black Forest Cake is made with rich royal dark chocolate and filled with cookie pieces and cherry-flavored fudge inclusions. Cadbury Rock the Road is made with creamy dairy milk chocolate and filled with roasted almonds and marshmallow-flavored fudge inclusions. Both new products are available to purchase now.

